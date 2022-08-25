KC Looks To Develop Electric Vehicle Program

Kaskaskia College is in the process of developing an electric and hybrid vehicle curriculum to implement for the fall 2023 semester.

Kaskaskia College’s Automotive Technology Department is looking for curriculum advisory council input from individuals with experience with electric and hybrid vehicles and equipment. The council will review the existing curriculum, electric vehicle course titles, and descriptions to determine what to include in a program and provide input on specific skills and tools needed to provide training. If you are interested in participating, please contact Automotive Work-based Learning Coordinator Kevin Wheeler at 618-545-3388 for more information. The first Electric Vehicle Curriculum Advisory Council meeting will be on Tuesday, August 30 at 6 p.m. at Kaskaskia College.

Wheeler has been taking training related to hybrid and electric vehicles and shared that “as we prepare for the future of the automotive industry, we want to include education on hybrid and electric vehicles. ”In preparation for the EV program, the college purchased a Prius hybrid trainer and electric vehicle/hybrid high voltage battery through an Illinois Green Economy Network grant. Additional grant funding has been requested for a hybrid synergy drive train system and a switch electric vehicle kit.