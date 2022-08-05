KC Offering Forklift Certification Class August 26

The Kaskaskia College Workforce Development and community Education Department will offer a Forklift Driver Certification class on Friday, August 26th, at the Crisp Technology Center.

This course is designed to ensure that all forklift operators have uniform understanding of the safe and efficient operation of forklifts and compliance with safety regulations. Students will learn safe driving skills while gaining knowledge of how a forklift operates. Safety will be stressed as a means of reducing accidents and injuries in the workplace.

Class will be held from 8 a.m. to noon. Cost for the course is $50, and advanced registration is required. To register, please call the Workforce Development and Community Education Department at 545-3256.