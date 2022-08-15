KC Welcomes New Board Of Trustee Scholarship Students

Kaskaskia College held an orientation session for its Board of Trustee Scholarship winners prior to the start of the Fall 2022 semester. Each of these students graduated in the upper fourth of his/her graduating class and received two years of academic tuition.

2022 Kaskaskia College Board of Trustee Scholarship Winners from Mulberry Grove Sr. High School: (L to R) Peyton Simpson, Megan Miller

2022 Kaskaskia College Board of Trustee Scholarship Winners from Bond County Community Unit #2: (L to R) Mia Emken, Kayla Sanders

2022 Kaskaskia College Board of Trustee Scholarship Winners from Carlyle High School: (L to R) Hannah Leslie, Kyle Eversgerd

2022 Kaskaskia College Board of Trustee Scholarship Winners from Central Community High School #71: (L to R) Kameron Sigler, Ashlyn Markus

2022 Kaskaskia College Board of Trustee Scholarship Winners from Centralia High School: (L to R) Benjamin Watson, Chase Fischer

2022 Kaskaskia College Board of Trustee Scholarship Winners from Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School: (L to R) Logan Johnston, Jordynn Duensing

2022 Kaskaskia College Board of Trustee Scholarship Winners from Mater Dei High School: Jackson Hoffman

2022 Kaskaskia College Board of Trustee Scholarship Winners from Nashville High School: (L to R) Ryan Stiegman, Ella Reed