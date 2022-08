Congratulations are in order for the Keyesport American Legion Post 1994 and the Sons of Service. They partnered for an Honor Flight Ride this past weekend and had a tremendous turnout. By all accounts a great time was had by all with a cruise across the dam at Carlyle Lake and their special guest Ghetto Bob from the Counting Cars TV show.

The event raised $17,436 and the legion matched the amount, bringing the total to $34,872, which will benefit the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight Program.