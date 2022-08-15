KPD Board Holds Wait Park Plan Meeting

The Kingsbury Park District Board conducted a public meeting Monday evening about a master plan for William S. Wait Park.

Approximately 15 people were in attendance.

Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein spoke about the plan, which currently has four pickle ball courts, a dog park, a new playground, shuffleboard courts, a fitness ninja course, regrading of athletic field space, all weather bathrooms, a hard surface for the walking and biking trail around the park, and the asphalting of the parking lot.

Sauerwein said the total cost for everything is about $3 million. The district has plans to apply for a state grant, and Sauerwein said proceeding with projects now is contingent on receiving grant funds.

The majority of those at the meeting were supporters of pickle ball.

Sauerwein talked about the plan said the master plan started back in December. He said there were many comments from the public about adding pickle ball options. Sauerwein said they looked at both Jaycee Park and William Wait Park. Wait Park would be more suitable for pickle ball. He said the second biggest priority would be the dog park and they’ll see how the rest of the budget fills out from there. Sauerwein said this is a master site plan and the board knew they wouldn’t be able to fund everything that was being proposed all at once.

The deadline to apply for the state grant is September 30.