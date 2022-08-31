KPD Board To Hold Special Meeting Thursday

By
WGEL
-
rex3

The Kingsbury Park District Board will meet in special session Thursday, September 1 at 6 p.m. in the district office.

The board will discuss the state’s Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development Grant program. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources recently announced it is now accepting OSLAD applications for a new round of grants.

The deadline to file an application is September 30.

Thursday’s meeting agenda includes an OSLAD resolution of authority for improvements at William S. Wait Park, a discussion about the park’s master plan, and discussion of the director’s contract.

The contract matter will probably be discussed in closed session.

