KPD To Hold Public Hearing On Master Site Plan

The Kingsbury Park District board is conducting a public input meeting Monday, August 8 at 6 p.m. in the district office at 630 East City Route 40.

The focus will be on the master site plan for the William S. Wait Park.

Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein said the purpose of the meeting is to hear comments and input from the public. Over the last year or so, Sauerwein said district officials have received several comments about developing pickleball courts and a dog park. He said a company has worked on the plan for the district and two site plans were done, one for William S. Wait Park and one for Jaycee Park. Jerry said the draft plan shows both being installed at William S. Wait Park. He said the plan involves tearing out the old playground and installing four pickleball courts, a dog park with two sides – one for large dogs and one for small, soccer and flag football fields, a walking and bike trail, a fitness/ninja course, all-weather bathroom, and asphalt on the parking lot.

Sauerwein said the district wouldn’t be able to do all of the projects at once, but possibly in phases.

The district is seeking citizen’s input and then plans to apply for a state Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development or OSLAD grant. The grant cycle has yet to be opened.

Sauerwein advised receiving an OSLAD grant is important for the plan to move forward.