Meet The Bond County Fair Pageant Contestants

A new Bond County Fair Queen and Junior Miss will be crowned Monday, August 8 at the grandstand. The pageant begins at 7:30 p.m.
There are six queen candidates; Nicole Blumer, Morgan Wilderman, Cortney Stewart, Mia Emken, Anna Walker, and Cortney Arnold. Click below each contestant’s picture for a greeting from them:
Nicole Blumer
Morgan Wilderman
Cortney Stewart
Mia Emken
Anna Walker
Cortney Arnold
There are fifteen young ladies vying for the crown of Junior Miss Bond County. They are Ava Scott, Laura Craver, Avery Hentze, Ada Jefferson, Julia Ward, Addy Bauer, Olivia Goodson, Tinley Walker, Abigail Clark, Alyvia Davis, Mia Mains, Norah Edwards, Samantha Vohlken, Rylin DeBlois, and Jenna Joplin.
Click below each contestant’s picture for a greeting from them: