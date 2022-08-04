Meet The Bond County Fair Pageant Contestants

A new Bond County Fair Queen and Junior Miss will be crowned Monday, August 8 at the grandstand. The pageant begins at 7:30 p.m.

There are six queen candidates; Nicole Blumer, Morgan Wilderman, Cortney Stewart, Mia Emken, Anna Walker, and Cortney Arnold. Click below each contestant’s picture for a greeting from them:

Nicole Blumer

Morgan Wilderman

Cortney Stewart

Mia Emken

Anna Walker

Cortney Arnold

There are fifteen young ladies vying for the crown of Junior Miss Bond County. They are Ava Scott, Laura Craver, Avery Hentze, Ada Jefferson, Julia Ward, Addy Bauer, Olivia Goodson, Tinley Walker, Abigail Clark, Alyvia Davis, Mia Mains, Norah Edwards, Samantha Vohlken, Rylin DeBlois, and Jenna Joplin.

Click below each contestant’s picture for a greeting from them:

Ava Scott

Laura Craver

Avery Hentze

Ada Jefferson

Julia Ward

Addy Bauer

Olivia Goodson

Tinley Walker

Abigail Clark

Alyvia Davis

Mia Mains

Norah Edwards

Samantha Vohlken

Rylin DeBlois

Jenna Joplin