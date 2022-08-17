MG Unit 1 School Board Acts On Personnel Matters

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education met Monday night and handled several personnel matters.

Letters of resignation were accepted from Tricia Stephens as a junior high teacher, Amanda Kuhlman as high school student council sponsor, Michelle Kessler as student advisor, Aristede Ephron as high school boys basketball head coach and Jarrett Barnes as high school boys basketball assistant coach.

The board hired Shelby Jansen as the district art teacher, Christine Hoover as a junior high special education aide, Marilyn Swain as a part-time custodian, Scott Voyles and Rachel Burkhart as co-high school student council sponsors, Krystal Elam as an elementary special education aide, and Ron Hartman as a van driver and part-time custodian.

Hired as athletic coaches were Kevin Millikin as high school head baseball coach, James Moore as high school assistant baseball coach, Brandon Bourgeois as junior high baseball assistant coach, Kate Rosado as junior high girls head basketball coach, and Hannah Hoffman as junior high assistant softball coach.

Accepted as volunteer high school baseball coaches were Kyle Bloemker and Brian Cook.

The board approved a motion that all staff members will be allowed COVID days. The agreement to allow Mulberry Grove students to attend the Okaw Vocational Center in 2023-24, was passed. It was agreed to reinvest certificates of deposits.