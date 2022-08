Brandon Buatte, age 33 of Ramsey, faces multiple criminal charges in Fayette County.

The felony charges include alleged unlawful possession of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, aggravated domestic battery, two counts of possession of controlled substances and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Bail was set at %7,500 cash.

A preliminary hearing in Fayette County Circuit Court has been scheduled for September 6.