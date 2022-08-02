Nashville Nights, Fairground Lights Friday

The Bond County Fair will host a Nashville Nights, Fairground Lights concert Friday, August 5, in the grandstand. The event is cosponsored by HSHS Holy Family Hospital.

The show begins at 5:30 PM with two local openers: Than Williams of Sorento, winner of last year’s Fair talent show and 3rd place winner in the State talent show, and Connor Jones of Pocahontas, who recently returned to Greenville after pursuing a career as a musician in Nashville.

Other bands performing include Iron Horse, a trio from Northern Illinois and contestants on America’s Got Talent; Jesse Cain + band, a group out of Nashville; and Joshua Scott Jones, an artist from Nashville, formerly of the duet Steel Magnolia, winner of CMT’s “Can You Duet?”, performing with his band.

General admission and box seat tickets for the concert are available for purchase at BondCoFair.com. Tickets will also be available at the box office an hour before showtime. General admission costs $15, box seats for $20, and VIP track admission for $25.