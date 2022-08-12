New Unit 2 High School Gym Cafeteria Project Update

The project to construct an auxiliary gymnasium and expand the cafeteria at Greenville High School is underway.

The gym will be located in the parking lot, west of the current gym and south of the cafeteria.

One of the first things accomplished was the removal of the awning over the sidewalk on the west side of the gym. Dirt work has begun.

The general contractor is Bruce Unterbrink Construction of Greenville. The amount approved by the Unit 2 school board is not to exceed $3,798,876.

Subcontractors are Litteken Plumbing, Langhauser for heating and air conditioning, and Lowry Electric.

While the project is underway, Hena Street is closed to vehicular traffic north of the old unit office.

The district received a gift of $4 million from the J. Arlen Parker Estate, through the AMP Family Foundation, dictating the district use the money for the construction of a new multi-purpose cafeteria and gymnasium at Greenville High School.

Parker was an alumnus of GHS.

The district plans to be using the expanded cafeteria and new gym at the start of the 2023-24 school year.