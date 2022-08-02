Original Pork Stand Open For The Bond County Fair

One of the best parts of any county fair is the food and the Original Pork Stand is a staple of the Bond County Fair, which opens this Thursday.

WGEL’s Mike Greenwood talked with everyone’s favorite pork burger chef, Wes Pourchot, who cooks for the Original Pork Stand about some of their menu offerings this year.

Wes said you can get an Ultimate Squealer, which includes a pork chop, pork burger, pulled pork, and bacon. The Hog Trough sandwich is the same, minute the pork chop.

The stand is a fundraiser for the ag youth of Bond County and the FFA.

Wes encouraged everyone to eat at all the fair vendors, but to be sure and stop by the Original Pork Stand.

Be sure and stop by the Original Pork Stand Saturday, August 6, for a special reception to honor recently retired FFA Advisor Steve Zimmerman. The reception will be from 4 to 8 PM. You can also meet the new Greenville FFA Advisor, Dodie Cripe.