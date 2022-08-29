Overdose Awareness Day Event Wednesday

International Overdose Awareness Day is Wednesday, August 31, and the Bond County Recovery Council and HSHS Holy Family Hospital are teaming up to present a local program.

Patrick Miller, from the Recovery Council, told WGEL the event will run from 6 to 8 PM. It will be open to anyone who has lost someone to an overdose and those who care about the fact that the community and nation continue to struggle with the issue of overdoses.

Another Recovery Council representative, Toni Randall, presented information about what’s lined up. She said the first event, held last year, was very moving and brought a bigger crowd than expected. Randall said in addition to informational booths, there will be free food this year and three guest speakers will share stories.

Those attending are invited to bring a pair of shoes and/or a framed photo to place on the courthouse steps to remember their loved one.

HSHS Holy Family Hospital partners with The Gateway Foundation for the Warm Handoff Program, to assist substance abuse patients in the emergency department as well as in the hospital.

