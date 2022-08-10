Parade Closes Out 2022 Bond County Fair

The parade was the final big event of the Bond County Fair Tuesday night.

Another big crowd gathered on the fairgrounds to watch the parade.

Entries were judged in four divisions.

First place in the Kids Float class was the patriotic entry of the Stockamp Grandkids.

In the Non-Professional Float Church, Club and Organization class, first place went to the Mulberry Grove FFA, second place to the Bond County Girl Scouts, third to the Bond County Secret Santa Society, and fourth to the Live Like Lincoln Foundation.

Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation received first place in the Non-Professional Float Business class. Second place was given to Central Illinois Truck Service.

In the Professionally Built Floats Division, first went to the Dudleyville 4-H Club, second to the Bond County Shrine Club, third to the Bond County Little Miss entry, and fourth to HSHS Holy Family Hospital.

Some other images from the big parade…