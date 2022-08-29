Personnel Action From KC Board August Meeting

The Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees met August 22 and took action on personnel items.

Crystal Donoho was hired as the new director of The Children’s Learning Center, and Lauren Myers was promoted to Director of Institutional Effectiveness, effective September 1. Myers is currently the college’s Information Technology Business analyst.

The board approved the new position of a success coach for the K.C. Pathway to Healthcare Careers Grant Nursing Program, pending grant approval.

A vacant position was restructured to become the Healthcare Career Grant coordinator and Allied Health office assistant, contingent on grant funding. This was done to attract a broader candidate pool and support essential office operations.