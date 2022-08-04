Pocahontas House A Total Loss After Fire

Firefighters from multiple districts responded to a house fire in the 400 block of Pokey Road in Pocahontas early Thursday morning.

The call came in around 1 AM and Pocahontas fire personnel responded, along with mutual aid by the Greenville, Highland-Pierron, Shoal Creek, Grantfork, and St. Rose departments. Pocahontas EMS were also on the scene.

The home involved in the fire was a two-story structure and was a total loss. No injuries were reported.

Pocahontas Fire Chief Dennis Lindley told WGEL the occupants of the home were not at home at the time of the blaze. The cause of the fire is unknown and the state fire marshal will investigate.

Crews were on the scene for about 5 hours.