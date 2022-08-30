Ribbon Cutting Held For Newly Opened Scooter’s

The new Scooter’s Coffee in Greenville had a ribbon cutting Friday morning by the Greenville Chamber of Commerce.

Owners of the business, Jerry and Sherri Gaffner of Greenville, welcomed everyone to the grand opening celebration.

Scooter’s is a drive-through coffee business.

Among those in attendance was Bill Black, chief marketing officer of Scooter’s Coffee, who said the company is excited to be in Greenville. He said the company started in Nebraska 25 years ago. He said about five years ago officials made a decision to grow. They had around 150 stores across six or seven states at that point and now have 500 stores. Black said southern Illinois and the Greenville area are targeted locations with a lot of potential for growth. He said he’s happy to be located near the interstate, but the company loves investing in the community they’re part of.

Click below to hear his comments:

The Greenville Scooter’s Coffee is located in the northwest corner of the intersection of Route 40 and Illinois Rt. 127.