Rural Church Potluck & Program Thursday

The annual Rural Church meeting of the Bond County Historical Society and Bond County Genealogical Society is Thursday, August 25 at the Woburn Baptist Church.

The dinner will begin at 6 p.m. and church members will provide the meat entrée and drinks. The program follows at 7 p.m., highlighting the history of the church and community.

The public is invited to attend.

This will be the 22nd Rural Church program hosted by the societies.

The church was formed in 1896.

Twenty-one churches have been visited in the series, at least one from each of the nine townships.

The historical society will have a fundraising Trivia Night on September 10.