Scooter’s Grand Opening Friday

Scooter’s Coffee has been up and running at the intersection of Rts. 127 & 40, just south of Greenville, for a few weeks now. Owners Jerry and Sherri Gaffner, of Greenville, are planning a grand opening celebration for Scooter’s this Friday.

Jerry said the longstanding Bond County farm family’s venture into the coffee business began when he and Sherri visited their son Jonah and his wife in Omaha, Nebraska, which is Scooter’s home state. Jerry mentioned that a Scooter’s was coming to Greenville and Jonah asked who the franchisee was. Jerry said that got the ball rolling. He said they’ve been working hard on making the location very attractive and they look forward to being a great ambassador for the community.

Jerry provided some details about what’s in store for the grand opening Friday. He said the Chamber of Commerce will be involved and all customers can get half-off drinks with the Scooter’s app.

Scooter’s has more than 450 locations in 26 states. You can find their app in the app store of your choice. For more, visit ScootersCoffee.com.