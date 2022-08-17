Shining Star Day Care Fundraiser Cookout & Open House

The new daycare in Greenville is holding a fundraiser and open house on Saturday, August 20.

Shining Star Day Care Center opened June 22 and is in operation at the Greenville First Presbyterian Church, 501 North Idler Lane.

Wes Pourchot and crew will have a fundraising cookout for Shining Star from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the church. At the same time, an open house of the facility will be held so residents can tour the new day care and meet the teachers.

Enrollment in some classes is full, however there are spots available in the three and four-year-old children’s room, along with the before and after school “latchkey” program. Parents can learn more about enrolling their child at Shining Star during Saturday’s open house.

For more visit Shining Star Day Care Center on Facebook or call 304-2742.