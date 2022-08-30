Siefken Joins Board Of Health

Dr. Phil Siefken was welcomed as a new member of the Bond County Board of Health during their regular monthly meeting for August. With the retirement of Dr. Tom Dawdy, Siefken was appointed to the board by the Bond County Board for a three-year term effective this past July 1. Dr. Matt McCullough led the meeting as the new Board of Health President, a position that was previously held by Dr. Dawdy.

Environmental Health Director Mikayla Flemming will be moving out of the area and has submitted a notice of resignation. Advertisements will soon be placed to fill this vacancy.

Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert updated the Board on newly approved and upcoming COVID-19 vaccine options. The Novavax vaccine is a primary series option now available. Announcements about updated vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer are being monitored. New versions of their vaccines may be available this fall and are designed to specifically target omicron subvariants.

The budget for fiscal year 2023 will be developed in the upcoming weeks. Finance Committee members will be meeting in late September to begin their review.