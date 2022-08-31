Sorento School Petition Denied

Near the end of a nearly six hour public hearing Tuesday night, the Regional Board of Education Number 3 voted to deny a petition seeking Sorento area property be annexed into the into the Mt. Olive School District.

The petition had been filed on behalf of Sorento School supporters after the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board closed Sorento School.

After hearing comments and arguments from citizens and attorneys from the two sides for almost five hours, the Regional Board went into closed session and emerged about 35 minutes later with a decision.

Click below to hear Julie Wollerman, regional superintendent of education, conduct the proceedings regarding a motion:

The vote was 6-1 to deny the petition. Voting “no” was Don Scott from Christian County.

The “yes” votes were by Board President Jimmie Rice from Bond County, Kay Dust and Eugene Logue from Effingham County, J.D. Vieregge and Mark Ritter from Fayette County, and Julie Knodle from Montgomery County.

Unit 2 previously filed motions with the regional board, seeking dismissal of the petition or that the hearing be continued. The regional board voted 7-0 to deny those motions and proceed with the hearing.

Approximately 85 people were in attendance, at least 90 percent supporters of the Sorento annexation petition. Several Unit 2 school board members and the district superintendent were present. No one officially representing the Mt. Olive School District attended.

Attorney Michelle Coady-Carter, representing the petitioner, was asked if there would be an appeal of the decision. She told WGEL they had expected to prevail and will now explore the options they have available.