Sorento School ROE Hearing Reset For August 30

A hearing on a petition regarding the closing of Sorento School has been rescheduled by Regional Superintendent Julie Wollerman.

The hearing is now set for Tuesday, August 30 at 6 p.m. at the Regional Office of Education Number 3 Professional Development Center, 1500 West Jefferson Street in Vandalia.

The hearing was originally scheduled for June 30, but was postponed.

The hearing will be conducted by the Regional Board of Education Number 3.

Sorento School did not open for the 2022-23 school year, after the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education took action earlier this year to close it.

That action was followed by a petition from Sorento School supporters asking the Regional Board to consider annexing that large section of Sorento area property into the Mt. Olive School District 5.

If the Regional Board members accept the petition, it will proceed with a hearing, allowing visitors no more than five minutes apiece to speak. Wollerman told WGEL the board would not be acting on the Sorento School building, which is owned by Unit 2. She said the question at hand is which district is better for the students to attend.

The Regional Office of Education District 3 consists of Bond, Fayette, Effingham, Montgomery and Christian counties; the Regional Board has seven members.