St. Elmo Woman Killed In Accident Friday

A St. Elmo woman was killed in a head-on accident just after 2 PM Friday on Route 40 on the east edge of St. Elmo.

Illinois State Police report 66 year old Beverly A. Crawford was traveling west on Rt. 40, just east of Spring Street, in a passenger vehicle. A second vehicle, a Peterbilt truck tractor, was heading east in the same location. For an unknown reason, Crawford swerved and crossed over the center line into eastbound traffic. She struck the semi head on and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Fayette County Coroner David Harris.

Crawford’s passenger, 67 year old Rodney E. Crawford, was airlifted from the scene to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The semi driver, 59 year old Douglas W. Tuttle, from West Union, IL, was not injured.