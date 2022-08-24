Two Local Pilots Recognized By The FAA

Two Greenville aviators were honored Saturday morning at Greenville Airport with the Federal Aviation Administration’s Wright Brothers Master Pilots Award.

Marlin Wade and Jerry Wall were recognized for over 50 years as pilots.

Representing the FAA at the program was Warren Smith, supervisor at the Springfield Flight Standards Office.

He said the award is the most prestigious honor the FAA gives to civilian pilots.

Smith said Wall and Wade’s names go on a national roll of honor.

A large crowd packed inside the Greenville Airport building to watch the ceremony.

Wade was excited that many of his friends and family attended.

He said the honor was unbelievable and he appreciated everyone in attendance.

Wall was unable to attend. His wife Sheri accepted the award for him with other family members in attendance.

Sheri said she’d been texting with Jerry’s son who was very proud of his dad.

The wives were presented a Master Pilot’s Pin. Wall and Wade received certificates and a plaque.

The award recognized the two Greenville pilots for “50 years of exemplary aviation flight experience, distinguished professionalism and steadfast commitment to aviation safety.”