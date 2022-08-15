Unit Two Board Approves Food Service Renewal

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education recently renewed its association with its cafeteria management provider.

A motion was approved for a new contract with Opaa! Food Management.

This will be the second school year the company will oversee the food service program. Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson said the fees include a 3% increase this year, but the arrangement remains the same. The food service employees are employed by the district. He said when there’s a change, there is always a transitional period. But last year went well with Opaa! Food Management and they quadrupled the number of meals served. He said that had a lot to do with free lunches being provided to everyone last year, which isn’t the case this year.

In summary, the superintendent said not everyone will receive free lunches this year. There will be a form to fill out for lunch assistance. He said those that qualify will receive free lunches and reduced fee lunches will be eliminated this year.

If you have questions about the cafeteria program, call the Unit 2 district office at 664-0170.