Unit Two Board Special Meeting Thursday

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education has a special meeting scheduled for Thursday, September 1 at 5 p.m. in the high school library.

All items on the agenda pertain to personnel matters.

Following executive session, the board could take action on a resignation, the Greenville Education Support Personnel Association contract, administrator salaries, non-union, non-certified personnel compensation, the superintendent’s salary, administrators’ contracts, substitute bus drivers back hours, hiring non-certified personnel, and tuition reimbursement for a cooperative education teacher.