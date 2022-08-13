Unit Two Board Takes Personnel Action

At a special meeting Wednesday night, the Bond County Unit 2 Board of Education emerged from a long executive session to take action on personnel items.

The resignations of Madonna Jenkins as a KRP paraprofessional and Brock Kenny as assistant boys high school soccer coach were accepted.

The board hired Stephen Zimmerman as a part-time cooperative education teacher at the high school. He recently retired as long-time agriculture teacher at the high school.

Quinton Hammann was approved as the new high school girls basketball head coach, replacing Kolin Dothager, who resigned. Hammann has been junior varsity coach for several years.

Other hirings included Kelley Hopwood as a Pre-K instructional leader, Emilee Simmons as a long term Pre-K substitute teacher at Mulberry Grove for the first semester, Anita Brown as a special education life skills teacher ast Greenville Elementary School, Jordyn Young as a special education teacher at Greenville Junior High, Krystine DaCorte as a special education long term substitute teacher at Greenville Junior High, Angela Brueck as a PI parent educator, Jane Wilhite as a paraprofessional at GES, Julia Brooks as a paraprofessional at the high school and Steve Hammel as a school bus driver.

Cody Heckman will be the assistant boys soccer coach at the high school this fall.