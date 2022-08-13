Veterans Memorial Brick Applications Due Soon

Applications for new bricks on Veterans Day at the Bond County Veterans Memorial are being accepted through August 31.

They are available at local banks, the Bond County Clerk’s Office, the Bond County Courthouse, several local businesses, and from members of the Veterans Memorial Committee. The committee includes include Tony Koonce, Bill Johnston, John Knight, John Gillard and Lynn Craig.

For more information, contact Gillard at 664-9342.

The bricks honor Bond County veterans. The memorial is located on the west side of the courthouse lawn.