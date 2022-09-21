2022 Pie Auction Total: $21,362

On Day One of WGEL’s Great Celebrity Pie Auction, our bakers brought in a total of $6,535. The Day Two total came to $5,685. With donations figured in, the total for Day Three, the final day of the auction, was $9,142. That makes a three-day total of $21,362 raised by the greater Bond County community to benefit the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation in their mission to help local folks battling cancer.

We would like to thank our pie bakers this year: Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert; State’s Attorney Dora Man; Coroner Tony Brooks; Mulberry Grove Elementary Principal Chad Nelson; Unit 1 Superintendent Casie Bowman; Greenville Tourism Director Jes Adam; Economic Development Director Bill Walker; First Christian Church Pastor Tyson Graber; WGEL Farm Reporter Joe Doll; Health Dept. Administrator Sean Eifert; Patti Brooks & Gina Goldsmith from the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation; GES Principal Eric Swingler; GHS Principal Kara Harris; Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson; Pocahontas Principal Jason Rakers; Meagan Eyman and Lauren Robison from the FNB Community Bank; Tim Watson from Hecht Chevrolet Vandalia; Greenville Chamber Executive Director and Director of Greenville SMART Elaine McNamara; Greenville Chamber Curt Thacker; Bond County Treasurer Colleen Camp; County Board Member Wes Pourchot; Comets Basketball Coach Todd Cantrill; Lady Comets Basketball Coach Quinton Hammann; Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh; Greenville Police Chief Stefan Neece; and Brady Huber and Randy Alderman from Bradford National Bank.

Thanks also go out to everyone who baked a pie for those folks, made a bid, coordinated bids for your work, etc. It is a true community effort to benefit a great cause!

A reminder, the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation will present “A Night to Honor and Remember” Saturday, September 24, on the Bond County Courthouse lawn. Luminaries will be for sale from 5 to 7:30 PM and the luminary ceremony will follow with special guest speaker Ski Lirios. Special music will be provided by Warren Evans. Luminaries are $5 apiece. You are encouraged to bring your lawn chair and enjoy dinner at local restaurants in the area. For more, visit LRCF on Facebook.