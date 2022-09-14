40 Attend Mt. Auburn Cemetery Walk

Approximately 40 people attended the Mt. Auburn Cemetery Walk last Thursday evening.

The event was presented by the Bond County Genealogical Society, Bond County Historical Society and the Mt. Auburn Cemetery Association.

The walk featured several prominent citizens buried in the cemetery.

Those attending walked to the grave sites and heard stories about the persons.

Recognized were Arlen and Brad Parker, Gerald Turley, Robert “Ish” Smith, Dean and Nelda Anthony, Cornelia Davis, Captain Arthur Bollinger and Sgt. Mervin Wise.

Tour guides included Tony Koonce, Cary Holman, Cindy Tischhauser, Kevin Kaegy and Jeff Leidel.

It was announced another cemetery walk is being planned at Mt. Auburn.