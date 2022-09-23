Adam Leaving City Tourism Post

The City of Greenville is losing its tourism director.

After three and one-half years in the position, Jes Adam is resigning, effective October 1.

Adam told WGEL he has decided to devote all of his time to his own business. He said he started Jes Adam Marketing & Consulting in November of 2020. He said it’s been supported so well locally that it’s become a full time job.

Adam was hired as the first full-time tourism director for the city. He said during his tenure, which began in 2019, he’s taken on some A/V, graphic design, and marketing duties for the city as well.

Jes is a host for WGEL’s Hayride and we’re happy to say he will be continuing in that role. He said he’s done it for almost a year and it’s been a very interesting experience. He said he loves hosting it and always has a good time.

Greenville City Manager Jo Hollenkamp said she is trying to determine what to do now with the tourism position, but for the time being other city staff will help fill the void.