Arrests Made In Warrant Sweep

A multi-county warrant sweep, known as “Operation Washout,” was undertaken last Wednesday in Southern Illinois.

It was reported nearly 40 individuals were arrested on outstanding warrants. The sweep was made possible through the Centralia Police Department’s partnership with the FBI’s Safe Streets program.

Arrests were made on Bond County warrants by officers of the Bond County Sheriff’s Department and Greenville Police Department. Those taken into custody were Jacob Talley of Mulberry Grove, Casey Krummel of Greenville, Tabitha Cornstubble of Bond County, Zachory Tharp of Mulberry Grove and Eric Runge of New Douglas.

Also involved in the operation were officers from the Illinois State Police, FBI, US Marshals Office, Clinton, Jefferson, Marion and Washington county sheriff’s departments; and Carlyle, Central City, Wamac, Salem, New Baden, and Nashville police departments.

Centralia police advised warrants were for alleged offenses ranging from possession of controlled substances to federal firearms charges.