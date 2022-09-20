An ATV accident in Bond County injured a man Friday morning.

The Bond County Sheriff’s Department was notified at 10:52 a.m. of the incident at 1847 Jaketown Road near Donnellson.

A sheriff’s department officer said the injured man is 72 years old, but did not identify him. It was learned the ATV struck a tree in a gully.

The Shoal Creek and Greenville fire protection districts were sent to the scene in addition to Rural Med EMS being dispatched.

The victim was transferred by Air EVAC helicopter to St. Louis University Hospital for treatment.