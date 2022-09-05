Back to School Meal Planning Education & Cooking Demo

It’s time for some back-to-school meal planning. Not sure where to turn for family meals and snacks as the kids head back to school?

The clinical nutrition services team at HSHS Holy Family Hospital invites the community to a free event to promote healthier eating as kids head back to school. “Eat Your Way to Better Health” Back to School Meal Planning Education and Cooking Demo will be held on Monday, Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Greenville Smart Center, third floor.

Holy Family Hospital’s registered licensed dietitians, Brooke Lipe and Kayla Barnes, will offer tips on meal planning and preparation. They will also share tips on using leftovers in a variety of ways along with sample recipes.

“We are excited to offer tips and tricks to improve nutrition within the community,” said Kayla Barnes, RD, LD. “The meals and snacks we prepare play an essential role in keeping our kids healthy as they start a new school year. We hope this program provides helpful information for families to make healthy choices despite the time constraints that school activities can bring.”

Reservations are required. To register for the event, call 618-526-5336.

