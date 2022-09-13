Blue Jay 5K Winners

Winners: Chance Vohlken, Susan Corbus, Cassidy Beavor, Kylie Townzen, and Derek Malloy. Cheerleaders: Emree Joiner, Jocelyn Crites, Mia Mains, Avery Hentze, Mel Wickman,Maci Bone, Olivia Goodson, & Lydia Ealy. Winners not pictured: Sadie Bauer, Taylor Kalous, & Marcie Murphy.
The 12th annual Blue Jay 5K was held Saturday, September 10. The Jays Cheerleaders, who organize the event, expressed their thanks to all participants and T-shirt sponsors for their support.
The overall winner of the race was Chance Vohlken, who competed in the 30-39 division, with a time of 21:48.

Other winners were Sadie Bauer in the 10 & under division, Kylie Townzen & Cassidy Beavor in the 11-19 division, Taylor Kalous in the 20-29 division, Marcie Murphy in the 40-49 division, Susan Corbus in the 50-59 division, and Derek Malloy in the 60 and over division.

