Blue Jay 5K Winners

The 12th annual Blue Jay 5K was held Saturday, September 10. The Jays Cheerleaders, who organize the event, expressed their thanks to all participants and T-shirt sponsors for their support.

The overall winner of the race was Chance Vohlken, who competed in the 30-39 division, with a time of 21:48.

Other winners were Sadie Bauer in the 10 & under division, Kylie Townzen & Cassidy Beavor in the 11-19 division, Taylor Kalous in the 20-29 division, Marcie Murphy in the 40-49 division, Susan Corbus in the 50-59 division, and Derek Malloy in the 60 and over division.