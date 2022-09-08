Board Of Adjustments Recommends Variances

The Greenville Board of Adjustments is recommending to the Greenville City Council that two variances be approved.

The board held public hearings Tuesday evening and approved requests for variances from Alice Blumberg and Perry Stanfa of Central Illinois Truck Service.

The variance for Blumberg would allow her to keep a 10 by 10-foot shed currently on her property at 519 Eastern Avenue. The variance request pertains to the rear setback requirements of the city.

Stanfa is requesting a variance from the city’s side setback requirement to build an addition to the west side of Central Illinois Truck Service at 1713 Bowman Industrial Drive. Board members commented they had been contacted by a neighbor with concerns about the addition causing more drainage problems at a nearby ditch.

Stanfa said he has an engineer, who does not believe this will occur. He added that if necessary, he would dig the ditch deeper.

Motions to recommend to the city council that the variances be granted were approved on votes of 5-0.