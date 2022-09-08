Bond County Taxes Update

Bond County property owners are facing a payment due date for their first installment of taxes.

The deadline is September 22.

Bond County Treasurer Colleen Camp told WGEL that as of Wednesday, about 23 percent of the total taxes had been paid. The extension for the entire county is close to $23.9 million.

The deadline for the second installment of taxes is November 22.

Payments can be made online, in person at the treasurer’s office or by mail.

Treasurer Camp added that banks in the county also accept payments. They include Midland States Bank, People’s State Bank, Bank of Hillsboro, and Bradford National Bank, all in Greenville; plus the FNB Community Bank in Mulberry Grove and Greenville.

All tax bills included two stubs, one for each installment, and the appropriate stub or stubs must accompany payments.

Camp said those with bills for multiple parcels can write one check for all of them, as long as the proper stubs are presented.