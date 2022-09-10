Bradford Bancorp & Community Bancshares To Merge

Bradford Bancorp, Inc, the parent company of Bradford National Bank, and Community Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of Community Trust Bank, have jointly announced that the two companies have signed a definitive agreement to merge, pending customary regulatory and Community Bancshares, Inc. shareholder approvals.

The announcement was made by Michael Ennen, President and CEO of Bradford National Bank and Sheila Burcham, President & CEO of Community Trust Bank.

Founded in 1867, Bradford National Bank is a full-service community bank and is the tenth oldest bank in Illinois with locations in Greenville, Highland and Marine, IL. Community Trust Bank has operated for more than 100 years and has locations in Irvington, Centralia, and Nashville, IL.

Following the completion of the merger, the two entities will operate under the name Bradford National Bank.

President Ennen said, “Both organizations have demonstrated great success by providing outstanding customer service and building strong relationships with the communities they serve. We are excited to expand on our brand of community banking which includes local people, local commitment, local decisions, and local investment.”

“We are excited about the merger,” Burcham said. “We believe that by joining forces the result will be enhanced, more diverse financial services for our customers with greatly expanded lending limits.”

Both banks are community minded and invest heavily in local organizations to promote the growth of the areas they serve.

The merger is expected to be completed later this year or early in 2023.

Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC served as financial advisor and Dickinson Wright PLLC served as legal counsel to Bradford Bancorp. Clifton Larson Allen LLP serve as financial advisor and Weinheimer Opel Law Firm, PC serve as legal counsel to Community Bancshares.