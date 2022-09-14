Carlyle Lake Tri Event & Temporary Road Closures

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Carlyle Lake, in partnership with MSE Racing, will host the Carlyle Lake Tri on Sunday, 18 September 2022. The triathlon will begin in the Dam West Day Use Area at 6:30 a.m. and will consist of two groups, Sprint and Olympic Distance, competing in a timed swim, bike, and run course. The swim portion will take place on the south side of the Dam West Beach. The bike course will start at the Main Dam and will travel North on Clinton and Bond County roads. The route of the run course will take participants through the West Spillway, General Dean Recreation Area, East Spillway, across Saddle Dam II, and the Main Dam. While visiting Carlyle Lake during the triathlon, visitors are encouraged to take extra caution while driving in the areas of the triathlon course.

Due to the number of participants and public safety, Lake Road, located adjacent to the Dam West Recreation Area, will be temporarily closed from 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, 17 September until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, 18 September 2022, to accommodate event setup. The closure will be from the West Spillway entrance to the entrance of Dam West Boat Ramp. Saddle Dam II, from McNair Campground to the entrance of Dam East Boat Ramp, will also be closed Sunday from 6:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The Dam West Boat Ramp, Dam East Boat Ramp, West Spillway Recreation Area, and East Spillway Recreation Area will remain open to the public during the event.

For more information contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or e-mail at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.