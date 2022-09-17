Charges Filed In Greenville Death

Criminal charges were filed in Bond County Circuit Court on Thursday in connection with a death that occurred on Easter Sunday in 2021.

Anthony G. Simmons, age 63, of rural Mulberry Grove, faces Class 3 felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in the death of 48-year-old Terraine T. Betts of Greenville.

The involuntary manslaughter charge alleges Simmons acted in a reckless manner, and performed an act likely to cause the death or great bodily harm to an individual, in that he initiated a physical altercation with Betts and struck him in the head, thereby causing Betts’ death.

The aggravated battery charge alleges Simmons caused bodily harm to Betts on or about a public right of way, being the 400 block of South Prairie Street in Greenville, by striking Betts in the head.

The victim was found after police received a request at 2:41 a.m. that they check on Betts’ wellness. They were directed to the area of Spring and Prairie streets. Betts was found. He was unresponsive, according to information from police at the time of the incident.

Anthony Simmons is in custody. His bond is $2,500 cash. The court has ordered that if Simmons posts bail, he have no contact, direct or indirect, with the victim’s immediate family members.