City Agreement With Central Township

The City of Greenville plans to have street lights installed on the east end of College Avenue along the south side of Mt. Auburn Cemetery.

At a recent special meeting, the Greenville City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement with Central Township regarding the project.

The property where the lights would be installed is not in the City of Greenville, but in Central Township.

Officials of the township are not interested in being involved in the lighting project, which is supported by council members because of how dark it is at night along that stretch of road. The council believes the lights are needed for the safety of pedestrians, since there are no sidewalks along that stretch of College Avenue.

City Manager Jo Ann Hollenkamp said the agreement with the township is one item the council had to address, but there are other things to take care of before light poles are actually in the ground. She said the city won’t take over the road but will have to do the mowing. The next hurdle is getting the easements signed. There is fiber lying right where the lights will go, so Ameren could push back and say they won’t install the lights.

The council will pay got the installation of the lights, then the city will cover the future electric costs.

The original estimate for four new poles with 250-watt lights was about $18,000. Mayor George Barber said that was a few years ago, so obviously the amount has increased.

All connectors between the poles would be buried.