City Buys Land For Sunpin Solar Use

In early 2019, it was announced Sunpin Solar of California had signed an option and lease agreement with the City of Greenville for a solar farm, along Interstate 70, east of Love’s Travel Center.

The option and lease have been extended multiple times. The solar farm has not been started.

At a special meeting Monday night, the Greenville City Council voted to take out a bank loan to purchase two parcels to be utilized in the Sunpin Solar lease. The loan, through Bradford National Bank, totals $2,962,098.

A total of 168 acres of farmland has been obtained, purchased from Korte Holdings, LLC and Mark R. Schewe.

City Manager Jo Ann Hollenkamp said the closing on the property would occur this week.

Under the lease, Sunpin will cover the mortgage payments of the loan in addition to the real estate taxes on the property.

She told WGEL the advantage of the agreement is if Sunpin leases from the city for 20 years, they will effectively make the city’s mortgage payment. At the end of the 20 years, if they decommission the site, Sunpin will be responsible for removing all of the panels and restoring the site to its original condition. At that point the city would own 155 acres of land, which was paid for by Sunpin. The city could also, at that point, sell the property to Sunpin.

Click below to hear her comments:

Hollenkamp told the council she believes there’s a strong possibility Sunpin will want to buy the ground at the end of the lease, and she hopes it does.

The purchase was approved on a 3-1 vote of the council. Lisa Stephens voted “no.”

Bill Carpenter was absent.

Stephens said she’s all for finding alternative sources of energy and her opposition isn’t against Sunpin, she just didn’t want to take the risk with taxpayer funds. Mayor George Barber acknowledge it is a sizeable loan and said there was a lot of work put into it, city officials feel good about it, and contingencies have been put in place.

Click below to hear more:

The loan interest is at a fixed rate of 3.70 percent for a period of 10 years.

Sunpin has been paying the city for the option. Once the lease with the city begins, Sunpin will pay construction rent, then annual base rent when the facility begins producing power.