City Council Holds Public Meeting On Marina

The Greenville City Council chambers were packed Tuesday night for a public meeting to discuss a proposal for renovations and expansion of facilities at the Governor Bond Lake marina.

The majority of those in attendance live around or near the lake.

At the start of the meeting, City Manager Jo Hollenkamp said there had been a change in the direction of the overall project, indicating the last two phases of the four-phase proposal most likely would not be at the marina site, because the area of the Idler Lane boat dock would be better location.

The city is applying for a state grant for phase 2. Details are the removal of one of right camping sites at the marina, changing the other seven sites from gravel to concrete pads, adding four concrete camping sites, plus an ADA handicap site, and the addition pf a playground and pavilion, concrete camping sites, plus an ADA handicap site.

The grant application is due September 30.

Those in attendance made comments about the proposal, but also had comments and questions about other lake issues, including lake silting, enforcement of lake guidelines, boat permits, and the weather warning siren at the lake.

Several voiced their support of the moving the additional 20 gravel RV sites and beach to the Idler Lane area of the lake.

The city manager said there is silting in the lake. She said she’s talked with the engineering company several times. She said everyone knows there is siltation, but said it’s not impacting the city’s ability to draw water off the lake.

City Manager Hollenkamp was pleased to see the large group of interested citizens at the meeting.

The city manager admitted the RV sites and beach at the Idler area may never happen, because funding must be secured.

The city is currently waiting on delivery of an ADA fishing dock, to be placed at the marina.