City Council To Meet Tuesday

The Greenville City Council will meet Tuesday, September 13 at 7 p.m. in the Greenville Municipal Building.

The first item of business will be a public hearing regarding the city’s intent to apply for state funds for a multi-use path to accommodate pedestrian, bike and other non-motorized modes of transportation. The grant will be sought from the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program.

The council will consider a liquor license request for a downtown event on October 13, will consider issuing two variances as recommended by the Board of Adjustments, and will consider adjusting the brush and leaf pickup policies.

The fiscal year 2022 audit will be presented.

The council will discuss applying for a state OSLAD grant for the Buzzard Bay Campground, and has been asked to also consider a letter of support for the Kingsbury Park District’s OSLAD application to improve William S. Wait Park.

The meeting can be viewed live on the City og Greenville’s Facebook page.