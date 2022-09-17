College Students Should Practice & Follow Fire Safety Plans

September is Campus Fire Safety Month and Illinois is among numerous states urging students to create and practice a fire escape plan. Governor JB Pritzker has again this year proclaimed September as Campus Fire Safety Month in Illinois. This month serves as a good reminder for schools, universities, colleges, and local municipalities to join together and evaluate the level of fire safety being provided in both on and off-campus student housing. It’s important that all the proper steps are being taken to ensure fire-safe living environments are available for students.

“This is the first time many students are living away from home, meaning it’s more important than ever for them to understand how to create a fire safety escape plan and practice that plan. For some, they haven’t had formal fire safety lessons since elementary school. When the alarm sounds, always treat it as the real thing. Get up and follow the escape plan to exit the building and head to the designated meeting location,” said Acting State Fire Marshal Dale Simpson.

The goal of this month is to help prevent common causes of campus fires and reduce fire hazards. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), September and October are the peak months for fires in dormitory properties and are most common during the evening hours between 5 PM and 9 PM. Statistics from the U.S. Fire Administration reported from January 2000 to May 2015, there were 85 fatal fires in dormitories, fraternities, sororities and off-campus housing, resulting in 118 fatalities — an average of approximately seven per school year, with 7 fatalities occurring here in Illinois since 2000.

“The safety of our students is of utmost importance to us. Awareness and education are paramount to protection. I encourage everyone to review these tips, visit the website and ensure they are familiar with all the protocols unique to their living situation,” said SIU-C Chancellor Dr. Austin Lane.

Here are some fire safety tips and ways to help keep students safe when choosing a residence:

Look for housing on and off campus that is outfitted with working sprinklers.

Make sure you can hear the building’s fire alarm system.

Check to make sure all sleeping rooms and common areas have functioning smoke alarms. For optimal protection, all smoke alarms in the home should be interconnected so that when one sounds, they all sound.

Never remove batteries or disable or cover any alarm device.

Test all smoke alarms at least monthly.

If you live off campus, have a fire escape plan with two ways out of every room.

Learn the building’s evacuation plan and practice all drills as if they were the real thing.

When the smoke alarm or CO alarm sounds, exit the building quickly and stay out until given instructions to return.

If you smoke, smoke outside and only in designated areas.

Never leave the kitchen when cooking.

Check with your local fire department, building management, or campus office before using a barbeque grill or fire pit.

Never overload electrical outlets and check with the school to make sure what electrical appliances are allowed.

More campus fire safety information can be found by visiting OSFM’s website.