County Board Approves Purchase, Tax Levy & More

The Bond County Board met Tuesday night and is providing funding for a new sheriff’s department vehicle. Sheriff Jim Leitschuh reported that a deputy recently struck a deer with a squad car and the vehicle was totaled.

Leitschuh proposed a new patrol truck be bought to replace the car.

The county board unanimously approved a little more than $40,000 of federal COVID funds for the new unit. The sheriff said insurance will help with some of the total cost.

The 377 FAYCO Board request for next year’s tax levy was approved. The rate remains at .04 with the levy set at $110,120.

Board members tabled consideration of a Zoning Board of Appeals recommendation to deny an appeal. More information will be sought from the state’s attorney.

County Highway Engineer Jeremy Pestle talked to the board about road projects for next year. He said the list currently includes Baumann Road, Shawnee Road, the South Poky Road and the Poky-Grantfork Road.

A letter of support was approved on the Kingsbury Park District’s application for a state Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development Grant to improve William S. Wait Park.

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce was given permission for a Witches Night Out event October 13 at the courthouse lawn, and it was announced Marcoot Jersey Creamery has withdrawn its request for a liquor license.