County Board Talks Insurance, Appointments & More

The Bond County Board met Tuesday and received a preview of employee health insurance costs for next year.

Representatives from Hope Trust provided information for 2023. Alex Snedeker said the overall increase will be nine percent.

He added if the county still has federal COVID funds available, they can be used to help offset the cost.

Hope Trust consists of counties, cities and other governmental entities that partner to create a larger pool of insured individuals to negotiate for better rates.

A request to use the courthouse lawn from 10 a.m. to noon on October 15 for a “Celebration of Life” rally was approved by the board. The rally will be in support of Roe vs. Wade being overturned.

Sue Backs, Jan Woker and Wes Pourchot were reappointed to the University of Illinois Extension Board for one-year terms.

The board approved Brian Grove, Jim Hickman, Paul Merrifield and Brent Whittaker to the Hazel Dell Cemetery Board.

Bill Walker, economic development director for the City of Greenville, was appointed to the county Broadband Committee.