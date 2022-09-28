County Clerk On Early Voting, Registration & Spring Election Packets

The November election is getting closer and closer.

Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert told WGEL early voting will run from September 29 through November 7, the day before Election Day.

All early voting occurs in the county clerk’s office at 206 West Main Street in Greenville.

Clerk Sybert also talked about voter registration, noting you can register up until October 11 and still vote on Election Day in November. After October 11, you can still register, but you must cast your ballot when you register.

Not to be confused with the upcoming November 8 election, the consolidated election will take place in the spring of 2023.

Sybert told WGEL that candidate petitions are available and can now be circulated. Many municipal elections will be in the consolidated election. School board packets are available in her office. For village offices, or a City of Greenville office, you need to visit the specific municipality for paperwork. The filing period for petitions is December 12-19.

For questions about voting, voter registration, or the spring election, call the county clerk’s office at 664-0449.